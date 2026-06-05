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Adam Carolla went scorched earth on June being gay Pride Month, with the veteran podcaster arguing it is “insane and destructive” to lump Americans together based on their sexual preferences or racial identity.

“I don’t like Black pride, I don’t like LGBT pride, I don’t like any pride,” Carolla vented during the Tuesday episode of his show. “I don’t like everyone having a team.”

He continued:

I believe part of the problem with the last decade or two — it’s sort of an Obama thing, [he] ushered it in — is breaking everyone off into groups. When I hear these women on The View go, “You don’t know what it’s like to be a Black woman living—” living what, rich b*tch? In 2026, shut the f*ck up. Hand me your paycheck and go home already. What do you mean “As a Black man in America” — what are you talking about? Stop it already. Stop it with all the Kaepernick taking a knee and all this bullsh*t and then all the companies have to pretend [they support it]. It’s insane and it’s destructive. And I don’t know, I haven’t crunched any data, but I don’t think it’s helping. There’s a lot more racial division now than when you a**holes had to talk about it and weave it into every single conversation.

The former Loveline co-host went on, saying Los Angeles had a Black mayor more than 50 years ago — Tom Bradley (D) — and no one cared about his skin color.

Carolla’s anti-pride rant started after he and guest Nick Freitas were talking about Subaru car ads. Carolla said it is pretty silly that Subaru’s ads feature “lesbian couples” and talk about how its cars are “made with love,” considering the company also makes military helicopters.

He said “dumb” Americans will “buy your horsesh*t about you loving gays or trans or puppies or whatever it is, and will convince a bunch of dumb chicks to buy this thing because we have puppies driving the car [in the ads]. But when we have to sell attack helicopters to the military, we’re gonna leave the puppies and the dykes at home.”

Watch above.

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