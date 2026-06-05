CNN’s Abby Phillip Calls Out Liberals for ‘Attacking’ Platner Accusers

Abby Phillip called out Democrats for attacking the ex-girlfriends of Graham Platner who have spoken out about his “unsettling” behavior on Thursday’s edition of her show, CNN NewsNight.

Phillip’s comments came just hours after The New York Times dropped a bombshell story about the Maine Democrat’s treatment of women, which included allegations of abuse from one ex.

After listening to her colleague Ashley Allison argue that “ultimately, the people of Maine will decide” and decry political double standards — “I probably think Democrats should have had a different candidate, but I also think America should have a different president” — Phillip stepped in to make her point.

“But shouldn’t they speak, at this point, Ashley, shouldn’t they speak out? I mean, all over the internet, a bunch of Democratic progressive voices, influencers, and the like, are out there not just defending Graham Platner, but attacking these women, saying, attacking The New York Times for running the story, calling them uncorroborated claims. ‘The New York Times is basically campaigning for [Susan] Collins at this point,’ ‘cancel your New York Times subscription.’ You know, accusing this woman of not telling the truth because she once worked for the Heritage Foundation,” noted the host before concluding, “I think the question I have right now is that, yes, the people of Maine will decide, but the Democratic Party can make a choice, and they’re not making a choice right now. They can make a choice about whether to say, ‘This is not appropriate, this guy needs to be out of the race. They could say that!”

“I’m not justifying people saying it or not saying it. What I am saying is I live in a reality where nobody is doing the right thing, it feels like,” replied Allison. “It feels like we have lost the plot on who our leaders should be on the Democratic side and the Republican side. And I think that’s a bigger conversation that we just see played out, maybe in Maine, and sometimes maybe in a presidential election.”

Watch above via CNN.

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