MAGA Fan Adam Carolla Defends Pal Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Widow’ Joke Amid Ramped-Up Trump Feud

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Adam Carolla offered what he called a “different take” on the latest chapter of the ongoing feud between his longtime friend Jimmy Kimmel and President Donald Trump, whom the podcast veteran supported and also seems to have a good relationship with.

Carolla weighed in on Monday night, hours after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump called for ABC to fire Kimmel.

The Trumps were livid over a crack Kimmel made about Melania Trump being an “expectant widow” last week — two days before the president was targeted in another assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Carolla defended Kimmel for the joke, saying he did not feel it was “egregious,” even though many others did. He shared a few reasons why, and started off by saying it was simply a matter of bad timing.

“When you make a joke and then nothing happens — like there was no shooting,” then it’s not a huge deal, Carolla said. He said “no one made a thing about” the joke before the latest assassination attempt.

Carolla then said it would be like if he joked that he hoped his co-host that day Elisha Krauss would die, and then two days later she perished in a car crash.

“And then everyone looks at me and goes, ‘Now I’m angry at you.’ But I’m like, ‘If she never got in a car crash, you’d [have] never said anything.'” The same applies to the Trump-Kimmel beef, Carolla said.

Carolla then said it was a “pretty typical roast” joke from Kimmel.

“It is also a trope — any younger, beautiful woman whose married to an older guy, especially if the guys rumored to be sort of a douche-y [guy], you would make that joke at any roast you would be at,” Carolla said.

Krauss added you could make the same “widow” joke about rich guys like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, even though their ages are closer together. Carolla agreed.

“If Trump was at a roast on Thursday, you would do that joke to his face, [even] if he’d never been president,” Carolla said. “But here’s the problem: Once there’s a lot of sewage under the bridge, then the pump is already primed.”

He was obviously referring to the years-long feud between Kimmel and Trump. Their disdain for each other was reignited after the latest assassination attempt, which followed Kimmel doing a skit last week where he parodied the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. While acting like the host of the event, Kimmel cracked: “Our First Lady Melania is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expected widow.”

Two days later, the Trumps and several members of the president’s administration were rushed off the stage at the annual event when a shooter fired multiple shots in the venue’s lobby. It was the third known assassination attempt against President Trump since 2024.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; he wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

Carolla’s take on the Kimmel-Trump war of words stands out, considering his ties to both guys. He credits Kimmel with starting his career by helping him land a job at KROQ 106.7 FM in Los Angeles back in the ’90s, and the two worked together on “The Man Show” and several projects since then.

But unlike Kimmel, Carolla has supported Trump during his time in office, and he recently said Trump sent him a handwritten note congratulating him on a feature in The Washington Post.

Watch above.

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