WATCH: Baltimore Drivers Stunned as Speeding Motorized Wheelchair Seen Weaving Through Traffic

A motorized wheelchair in Dundalk? Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you. Footage captured over the weekend shows a wheelchair driving on Merritt Boulevard at the same speed as cars, prompting an incredulous response. 🎥: Kayla Morgan-Mcnall pic.twitter.com/bycOKoGIX4 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 2, 2026

Drivers on a busy road outside Baltimore were left doing double takes after a man in a motorized wheelchair was filmed weaving through traffic at what appeared to be highway speeds.

The unusual scene unfolded on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk, Maryland, on May 29, where Kayla McNall captured video of the wheelchair traveling in the roadway among moving vehicles.

The footage quickly went viral for the wheelchair user’s speed, with the rider, wearing a motorsports helmet, appearing to keep pace with surrounding traffic as cars passed in adjacent lanes.

In the video, she can be heard reacting in disbelief: “Oh my God. It’s a wheelchair!”

The clip shows the vehicle continuing down the road as traffic flows around it, creating a striking contrast with other vehicles sharing the route.

At one point, another woman off-camera in McNall’s car comments on the rider’s speed, saying, “He’s going faster than all the cars!”

It was not immediately clear where the wheelchair user was headed or whether local authorities were aware of the incident. Most standard motorized wheelchairs reach a maximum speed of around 5 miles per hour, a safety feature and technological limit.

“He don’t got tags on that,” McNall’s passenger noted. “That’s illegal!”

The recording ends with the wheelchair moving through traffic as cars sat at an intersection.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!