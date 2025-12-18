‘Brigitte Macron Does NOT Have a Penis!’ Piers Morgan Gets Heated With Candace Owens Over Claim French First Lady ‘Pees Standing Up’

Piers Morgan became heated with Candace Owens during an interview on Wednesday after Owens insisted that French First Lady Brigitte Macron was secretly a man with a penis who “pees standing up.”

After Morgan accused his guest of “weaponizing deliberate lies for money,” Owens claimed, “Brigitte Macron has a penis. I really want you to know that, Piers.”

“No, Brigitte Macron does not have a penis!” shouted Morgan.

“Brigitte Macron has a penis. I’m sorry,” replied Owens.

"Brigitte Macron probably pees standing up." Candace Owens doubles down on her claims about the First Lady of France being a man.

After Morgan shot back, “No she doesn’t. She has three children,” Owens questioned, “Did she get it removed? Yeah you can have adoptive children, you can call somebody– but Brigitte Macron was born a dude named Jean-Michel Trogneux and I just feel I want you to know that. I want you to know that Brigitte Macron probably stands peeing up– probably pees standing up.”

“Okay, well the beauty is we have a big bet, we have a big bet and we’re gonna find out because it’s going to court,” concluded Morgan. “You will lose that court case. I think you know you will.”

Owens is currently being sued by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte over her repeated claims that the French first lady was born a male.

Morgan also clashed with Owens over her conspiracy theories about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after Owens said she believed that several people inside Kirk’s organization were “engaged in a cover up of what happened to Charlie on that day.”

