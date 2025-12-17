<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Piers Morgan pressed Candace Owens over her numerous conspiracy theories on the murder of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, including one in particular — her claim that Turning Point USA was somehow involved in the shooting of the slain conservative activist.

“When you say that somebody at Turning Point USA, Charlie’s company, was complicit in his murder, who? Who was?” Morgan asked Owens during her appearance on his YouTube show.

“I believe there were multiple people at Turning Point, as I have said many times, my exact words are, they are engaged in a cover up of what happened to Charlie on that day,” Owens told him.

From there, they locked horns on the topic.

“No, but who was involved in his murder?” Morgan followed up. “I didn’t say that they murdered Charlie,” Owens replied. “But you said the people at Turning Point were complicit in his murder,” Morgan said. “No, my exact sentence that I said was there were people at Turning Point who are engaged in a cover up,” she replied. Morgan was not buying it. “No you didn’t! I’m sorry you didn’t. Candace, you didn’t say that. You said literally there were people complicit in his murder. That’s what you said,” he told her.

The two continued to grapple — with Owens saying she was merely “connecting the dots,” which proves to her that many people were tied to a “grand conspiracy” to kill Kirk.

“I can say confidently that I know [TPUSA] are engaged in a cover up,” she said.

Owens said she told Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, that she would “not be surprised” if two people in particular at TPUSA had prior knowledge that he was going to be shot. She declined to share their names publicly.

“And what evidence do you have that they had any prior knowledge of the murder?” Morgan asked.

“Because I don’t have concrete evidence is the reason why I’m not naming them,” Owens said.

“So you have no evidence, but you’re telling the widow that these two people may have been involved in the murder,” Morgan said.

The clash comes after Owens has floated several theories about Kirk’s death, after he was shot and killed at a TPUSA event in September.

Last week, Owens said she was ready to “blow this case open” with her latest theory — that the U.S. military was involved in killing Kirk.

Her other theories include claiming Kirk was killed by pro-Israel henchmen who were upset he was starting to have “rational thoughts about Israel” in the months before his death, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron authorizing a hit squad, including “one Israeli,” to take out Kirk. And on Morgan’s show on Wednesday, Owens said FBI Director Kash Patel “knows what happened,” without expanding on it.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson soon after Kirk was shot and killed at a TPUSA event in September; he faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Robinson was turned in by his family.

