‘You’re Out of Your Mind’: Angry Candace Owens Erupts on Piers Morgan for Suggesting She’s Profiting off Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Candace Owens erupted at Piers Morgan on Wednesday after he suggested she was profiting by peddling conspiracies about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kirk, the founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, was shot and killed in September while speaking at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing.

Owens maintains that Robinson was not the shooter and has implied that the Israeli government was involved in Kirk’s assassination. This week, the conservative podcaster met with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, who had pleaded with Owens to stop propagating baseless theories about his murder.

“We agreed much more than I had anticipated,” Owens tweeted after their sit-down. “Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent.”

Owens appeared on Wednesday’s Uncensored, where she alleged that people in Turning Point USA “are engaged in a cover-up.” Morgan pressed his guest on what evidence she could provide, but none was forthcoming. Eventually, Morgan asked Owens about potential financial incentives she may have for spreading such theories on her popular podcast.

“I just know you’re saying a huge amount of stuff,” Morgan told her. “It’s making you very wealthy, millions and millions of people coming in, which–”

“What is this idea that’s making me very wealthy?” Owens interjected. “Can you actually explain that slowly to people?”

Morgan cited conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who, after a mass shooting at an elementary school in 2012, spread conspiracy theories about “crisis actors” portraying the child victims.

“It turned out he’d been spewing deliberate lies,” Morgan said. “And every time he spewed them, they found he made hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in the immediate aftermath of spewing the repeated lies that it was all staged and the families were actors and so on, which he knew to be lies. And he made himself extremely rich and ended up with a billion-dollar defamation finding against him because he’d been deliberately weaponizing people’s grief.”

Owens denied any such motive.

“Did I sign a new advertiser?” she asked. “Are we reading more ads? Did we put this somewhere else? Did we sign a book deal? No.”

“The more views you get on YouTube, the more money you make,” Morgan replied.

Owens proceeded to blow up on the host:

But like, come on. Piers, money on YouTube? Are you kidding me? I was already a top-10 podcast globally before Charlie was assassinated. And if you think that I would want my friend to be assassinated so I could go from being in the top five to being number one, you’re out of your mind, ok? And it’s also, it’s so disrespectful. The point is that nobody– everyone who is saying that I’m making more money, cannot say how I’m making more money because it’s just not true, ok? So you’re like, “Oh, she got a bump in viewership talking about Charlie,” as did everyone in the world, because it was a public assassination!

