Man Pardoned by Trump Says President Is ‘Fading’ and His ‘Swagger’ Is Gone: ‘Can’t Lie Through the Reality Anymore’

Owen Shroyer, the former Infowars host who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, warned on Wednesday that the president was “fading.”

Reacting to Trump’s presidential address, which received widespread criticism on social media, Shroyer wrote, “This is Trump’s worst speech yet. He has to start by bashing Biden because he needs a fall guy. He then talks about stopping political corruption, 0 arrests. He says he beat special interests but they bought him. He then speaks like its 2024 & we didn’t just win an election.”

“He’s stuttering. Confidence fading. Can’t lie through the reality anymore,” continued Shroyer. “Never heard Trump like this. Not as comfortable or charismatic as he was last night. Very telling. His base has turned. He knows it. Ego damaged. Swagger lost.”

In a video, Shroyer added:

We’ve never seen Trump like that before. He was not his usual confident self. He seemed to be speed-reading, the charisma was gone, the aura was gone, the swagger was gone, and the message was stale. There was nothing new. There were things that he said tonight that can just easily be disproven, like he said that we only hire Americans now. They literally affirmed 120,000 H-1B visa workers this year. […] What I think has happened is the reality has finally caught up to Trump. That much of his base has turned on him. The polls that he keeps claiming are fake are very real, and then as far as the agenda is concerned, I don’t even know. I don’t even know what the agenda is supposed to be. But this last ten days have been the worst in Trump’s presidency, definitely the worst in the second term.

He warned, “No, the U.S. economy is not doing great. You can’t lie your way through that. You can’t tell Americans that the economy is great as if they don’t know they’re financially struggling themselves. As if they don’t know that. But to me, tonight’s speech was like Biden’s speech at Freedom Hall, if you remember that, when he had the red lights behind him. It was very awkward and clunky, he was kind of yelling, and it was just very off-putting. That’s what the speech tonight reminded me of.”

“Don’t be fooled folks. The poll numbers dropping is very real and the longer this crap goes on, the worse it’s going to get, the more you’re going to see people abandoning Trump and this administration,” Shroyer concluded. “So get ready for a whirlwind in the next three weeks because the storm is approaching, but I don’t think it’s the storm that we wanted.”

Shroyer previously expressed concern about the president’s health in July, observing, “He’s wearing more makeup than he normally does, including on his hands now. He’s wearing makeup on his hands for whatever reason. So things are just getting weird.”