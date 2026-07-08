Piers Morgan Rips Tim Miller for Claiming Trump Has Done ‘Nothing’ Good: ‘Clear Symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome’

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Piers Morgan diagnosed The Bulwark pundit Tim Miller with a “clear symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome” after Miller said President Donald Trump has failed to do a single worthwhile thing while in the White House.

The two sparred over Trump during the Tuesday episode of The Bulwark Podcast.

“Tell me one good thing Trump has done,” Morgan said to Miller.

Miller started off by saying “people” would point to the Abraham Accords, but Morgan jumped back in to say he wanted to hear what Miller thought, not random people.

“No, I think everything has turned out to be a sh*t sandwich,” Miller said.

Morgan simultaneously asked him “so what do you think he’s done that’s been good.”

“Nothing,” Miller said. “I think that it’s a disaster.”

Morgan couldn’t believe it.

“So there we go!” he exclaimed. “Right there, I’m afraid, is a classic example of a clear symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

But he probably shouldn’t have been too shocked. Miller — who was the communications director for Jeb Bush’s Hindenburg-esque 2016 campaign – has been a prominent “Never Trump” Republican for years now.

Miller turned the questioning around on Morgan and asked what he believed Trump had done well.

“Obviously shutting the Southern Border to stop millions” of illegal immigrants from pouring into the United States, Morgan said.

Miller scoffed at that answer.

“I think that’s totally wrong. America’s a free country, you’re an immigrant,” Miller said, before pondering how Morgan could believe his show should be available in the States, considering he supported Trump’s border policy. Morgan sidestepped that baffling statement by saying he was in favor of legal immigration.

The two pundits continued bickering from there. About 10 minutes later, Morgan told him that his “failure to accept [Trump] does anything right is a terrible indication of your chronic TDS.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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