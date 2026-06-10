‘A Star is Born!’ Ex-Obama Campaign Manager Fawns Over Graham Platner in MS NOW Hit

Jim Messina, a former campaign manager for Barack Obama, declared Tuesday that “a star is born” in response to Graham Platner’s primary victory in Maine.

Despite a laundry list of scandals that included past social media posts, a tattoo with supposed ties to the Nazi Party, and allegations of abusive behavior, Platner won the Democratic primary for Maine’s Senate race in a landslide. At the time of writing, Platner secured more than 70% of the vote with an estimated 91% of votes counted. His primary opposition, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, accounted for a little over 19% of the vote.

Shortly after the race was called, Platner took the stage for a victory speech in Blue Hill, Maine. Talking with MS NOW’s Jen Psaki, Messina called Graham’s performance a “master class.” He added:

I don’t know if he wrote that, or who wrote that, but that was really good. And the fact that he, one year ago, wasn’t a politician, and then he delivers that in front of the, basically the entire country, I thought that was, you know– you’re seeing a star is born, and you’re seeing how a guy who no one had heard of a year ago — even in Maine, no one had heard of him — just beat the incumbent governor in a primary. And so, I thought it was amazing.

Messina then cited a portion of Platner’s speech in which he referenced the recent scandals, saying it was “perfect political theater.”

Watch above via MS NOW

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