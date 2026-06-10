President Donald Trump vowed to support Susan Collins (R-ME) in the race to keep her Senate seat after her opponent, Graham Platner, won the Democratic primary on Tuesday night.

Appearing in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked by iHeartMedia White House correspondent Jon Decker if he would go “all-in” for Collins now that the Senate race in the Pine Tree State is solidified.

“Does she have your full support and endorsement?” Decker asked.

“She does, because she’s a sane woman,” Trump replied. “She’s not my best friend at all. These guys are. I get along, but she is a sane person, and she is a person that never missed a vote in many years.”

Trump added, “Unfortunately, because sometimes, she voted against me. Look, she is a sane woman. And she’s a respected person.”

While Collins’s voting record has largely been along the lines of the president’s agenda, there were a few times she voted against him, most recently when it came to Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

At the time, Trump posted on Truth Social, “Republicans, when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Collins also famously voted to convict Trump during his 2021 impeachment.

While his feelings about Collins may have changed, one thing was clear: Trump is not a fan of Platner, who coasted to victory in Tuesday night’s primary despite a plethora of personal scandals, including extramarital sexting and a tattoo carrying Nazi connotations that he has since covered.

“This guy is a thug,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “He’s a fake thug. He’s a phony. I made a lot of money picking out phonies. He’s a bad person.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!