“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Ferris Bueller wasn’t referring specifically to a blink-and-you-miss-it Snow White pop culture oddity from Daily Wire when he uttered that classic line in 1986, but he might as well have been.

It was October of 2023 when Daily Wire decided that their war on liberal chocolate bars and razors should be extended to Disney and one of the company’s classic fairy tales: Snow White.

If you don’t remember or only vaguely remember the project, that’s because it was never actually made. A teaser trailer — starring former Daily Wire employee Brett Cooper — was released though, suggesting Snow White and the Evil Queen would directly take on Disney’s live action remake.

The exact happenings behind the scenes of this Snow White have remained rather obscure, only further complicated by Cooper leaving Daily Wire in December 2024.

Cooper said in a recent podcast that she was not able to go into detail about the unmaking of Snow White.

“Unfortunately, the only thing I can say is that is not my story to tell,” she said.

In an interview with Mediaite, Daily Wire producer Dallas Sonnier — behind the new Pendragon Cycle series and films such as Bone Tomahawk — argued that though the anti-Disney Snow White never came together, it was still a “win” for Daily Wire.

“We were in northern Italy, everybody sat down and came up with this crazy idea to do a Snow White movie starring Brett Cooper as a response to the Disney film,” he explained.

The filmmakers were shooting Pendragon Cycle at the time — streaming now — and they were part of a chorus of critical voices on the web that preceded Disney retooling their remake, specifically the dwarf characters in the story.

An image from the Disney set showed off the new film’s color blind-approach to the dwarf characters. The supporting players were eventually all scrapped for strange-looking CGI magic creatures that were meant to avoid negative stereotypes about little people. The switch cooled some of the interest at Daily Wire in making their movie.

For Daily Wire, Cooper’s departure also led to their own complications with Snow White. Sonnier admits Daily Wire wasn’t able to “properly message what had happened.”

The producer explained:

The real reason was Disney reverted back. They swapped out all the weird sort of, you know, the DEI munchkins and ended up coming coming back and sort of rewriting the movie and redoing the movie. You know, obviously they went to CGI dwarves which is stupid, but, like, whatever, it was better than the weirdos and so we won — you know, we and all the people who posted about it, we did it.

In the end, Disney’s Snow White ended up getting clobbered at the box office and in critical reviews. It nabbed multiple Razzie nominations, including for Worst Picture and Worst Director.

The ultimate failure of that remake, Sonnier argued, was a success for Daily Wire — even if their own movie never got made.

“We won the culture war against Disney and they changed course. And we felt like, okay, that was it, all good,” he said.

Their Snow White may never happen, but Sonnier is still plenty open to throwing Brett Cooper into a project.

“Now, I will say, you know, when Brett Cooper’s ready to make a movie, I’m here,” he said. “I’m ready to go, I am ready to.”

