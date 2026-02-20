Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip for Attacking Trump in Vicious Rant Complete With Derisive Impression

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly attacked CNN anchor Abby Phillip over a segment on President Donald Trump and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), calling Phillip “smug” and doing a derisive impression of her in a vicious rant.

AOC delivered a tentative, stumbling response to a question about Taiwan during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. The moment went viral and prompted a blizzard of jabs from critics of the star Democratic congresswoman.

But on Tuesday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip contrasted AOC’s performance with a series of Trump gaffes. Acknowledging AOC’s “flub,” Phillip asked if those same critics should also direct their jabs at “the actual president of the United States.”

On Thursday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host took a detour from flaying AOC to bash Phillip over the segment. Amid a string of insults about ratings and complaints about attacking Trump, Kelly deployed a monotone to mimic Phillip:

CNN ANCHOR ABBY PHILLIP: Are we going to really pretend that the actual President of the U.S. Has not made similar or perhaps worse flubs on the global stage? SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: Are we really gonna pretend that you’re the answer to CNN’s need for fair and balanced coverage and new audience? Because you’re failing! No one watches you. Your audience has been cut to below 400,000, which is a complete embarrassment. You ought to be fired! And your cocky, smug sense of self ought to wiped away in one ratings period because no one watches. What does it say that you are the most interesting thing on CNN and literally nobody’s watching you? Okay. You don’t have a long job trajectory, sweetheart. And when you eventually get fired as your network implodes and try to go out into the independent lane, you will fail there too. Because (ADOPTS MONOTONE) all you do is speak in a monotone and say things that attack President Trump while trying to sound reasonable but not being reasonable. And constantly cutting off the one conservative on your panel and showing slight indignation whenever they make a good point for the–. I mean, who could listen to this woman? It’s horrible! She’s got more people on her panel than she does audience members!

The panels on CNN Newsnight typically include at least two pro-Trump guests, at least two liberal-leaning guests, and often a more nonpartisan personality like a polling or legal expert.

Newsnight’s average audience is currently around 800,000 and hasn’t dipped below 400,000 since Christmas week.

