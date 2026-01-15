Daily Pour’s Flagship Festival Expands to Seven Cities in 2026, Integrating WhiskyX’s Key Markets & Partnerships

NEW YORK, January 2026 – Dan Abrams, founder of multi-media company The Daily Pour, announced today an expansion of the company’s experiential portfolio – creating the largest premium whiskey events platform in the country. Beginning in 2026, The Daily Pour’s flagship whiskey festival, Whiskey Washback, will expand from five to seven cities nationwide, integrating WhiskyX’s key markets, partnerships and experiential elements across The Daily Pour ecosystem.

The Daily Pour previously acquired the Whiskey Washback and Arte Agave festivals in 2024 and recently hosted the first zero-proof consumer-facing festival in the US (Drinks with Benefits) as part of its broader strategy to complement its premium spirits media platform and growing social-influencer network.

Former CEO of WhiskyX Brian Murphy will serve as a Senior Strategic Advisor to The Daily Pour, guiding the transition and evolution of WhiskyX’s experiential approaches forward within The Daily Pour platform. The Daily Pour will provide existing WhiskyX brand partners a clear path to continue their participation through Whiskey Washback and other Daily Pour experiences, while expanding reach across a broader national footprint.

“This expansion solidifies us as the national leader in premium whiskey experiences,” said Daily Pour founder Dan Abrams. “We’re excited to build on the successes of both The Daily Pour and WhiskyX, with plans for exponential growth in 2027. This is just the beginning.”

WhiskyX CEO Brian Murphy added, “I am very grateful to Dan Abrams and the entire Daily Pour team for stepping in to build a solution that both honors our brand partners and elevates the industry. This collaboration will create truly best-in-class experiences in premium spirits.”

The 2026 events schedule, tickets and sponsorship inquiries can be found at whiskeywashback.com.

About The Daily Pour

Founded in 2024 by TV personality and host Dan Abrams, The Daily Pour is a premium spirits media and experiential platform focused on helping consumers discover what to drink. Through its AI-powered app, major social following and top-notch tasting festivals around the country, The Daily Pour delivers trusted recommendations, cultural context, and best-in-class experiences across whiskey, tequila, agave, and emerging non-alcoholic categories. To learn more, please visit: thedailypour.com