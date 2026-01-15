Maria Bartiromo Pushes Back on GOP Attack on Fed Chair: Trump Probe Doesn’t Prove He Did ‘Anything Wrong’

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo pushed back on a House Republican’s complaint that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had not been “cooperative” with President Donald Trump’s America First agenda on Thursday, warning that the DOJ investigation into Powell “doesn’t necessarily mean he did anything wrong.”

The Justice Department confirmed Sunday that Powell, whose term ends in May, was the subject of an investigation focused on the multibillion-dollar renovation of the Fed’s Washington headquarters and whether the chair was truthful in congressional testimony about it.

On Capitol Hill, the investigation has triggered unease among Democrats and Republicans, who have cautioned the move appears to be politically motivated by Powell’s resistance to lowering interest rates and a pretext designed to strip the Fed of its independence. Some lawmakers, including Republican senators, have vowed to block any nominations for Powell’s replacement until the matter is resolved.

Speaking with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) on Thursday’s edition of Mornings with Maria, Bartiromo asked him about that challenge and whether he feared “the Democrats are going to try to stop” nominees from “getting through” in response to the probe.

Meuser replied: “I think that’s going to pass. I really do.”

He continued, attacking the Fed chair’s record and arguing that Fed alignment with the president was “what’s right.”

“Look, Jay Powell has not been a cooperative member of our America First economic plan. He just hasn’t,” he began. “From his Biden days to coming in here, to blaming things in certain policy initiatives, to being slow on interest rates and now being slower. No, I think we will all come to our senses, do what’s right for the American economy and that means a new Fed chair that is in line with the president’s America First plan.”

Bartiromo, however, pushed back, saying “Look, he may not be in step with America First but that doesn’t necessarily mean he did anything wrong, right? I mean there is a criminal investigation underway.”

“I would not call it that, you heard Jeanine Pirro say she wants questions answered, he was slow in answering those questions,” Meuser replied. “What he did wrong was not pay attention to a billion-dollar in excess spending and that matters to us, [that] he can just pull that off like that’s not an issue that needs some explaining and understanding.”

“Especially when you’re under oath,” the anchor said, signing off the interview.

The renovation project, covering two historic Fed buildings, is expected to cost $2.5 billion and is being funded by the central bank. Powell testified about the project before the Senate Banking Committee last year.

