Jasmine Crockett’s Fugitive Bodyguard Shot Dead by SWAT Team: Report

A fugitive who worked security for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was shot dead by police in Dallas this week, according to a report published by CBS News on Friday.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News Texas that a man going by the name of Mike King, who was wanted by authorities, was killed after a standoff with Dallas police SWAT officers. King reportedly drove to a parking garage and “barricaded himself inside a vehicle.” Police said King was “forced out by tear gas before pulling a gun” on officers.

King reportedly used several aliases and had a business called Off Duty Police Services, which put police officers in moonlighting jobs. Sources said King was wanted for impersonating a police officer and had claimed to be on the force while running his business. Officials have not released his real name.

The report added:

Images obtained by CBS News Texas show King standing close to Crockett at events and on the campaign trail during her recent run for a U.S. Senate seat. Sources say he oversaw teams of security officers at several downtown Dallas hotels and at his church. Law enforcement sources also say King drove a replica undercover police vehicle and used license plates stolen from cars outside a military recruiting office. His background – which sources say includes a criminal history – raises questions about how he managed extra‑duty jobs for police officers and secured a high‑level security role for a sitting member of Congress. Documents obtained by CBS News Texas show a person named Mike King received payments for “security services” from Crockett as recently as last year.

Crockett is fresh off a Democratic primary loss for U.S. Senate after being defeated by state Rep. James Talarico last week. The closing days of the campaign saw some drama, as the congresswoman’s campaign ejected an Atlantic reporter from one of her rallies and, in a separate incident, reportedly called police on a CNN journalist.

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