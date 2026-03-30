‘I’m Very Proud!’ Bill Maher Boasts About Trump’s Latest Attack on Him

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Bill Maher is taking President Donald Trump’s latest slight against him pretty well.

The comic said on the Monday episode of his Club Random podcast that he took pride in Trump recently adding to the dozens of spiteful nicknames he has given him over the years, as well as the president saying he regretted their much-publicized dinner at the White House last year.

Maher mentioned it at the top of his show with fellow comic Rob Riggle, right after pointing out a framed picture of 56 insults Trump has hurled at Maher over the years; Maher got the paper signed last year by Trump before hanging it back up in his studio.

“I always marvel like, ‘How could somebody off the top of his head just come up with so many different [insults],” and now there’s a new one,” Maher said. “It’s something like ‘This jerk lightweight…’ or something. So I’m very proud that I’m adding to my list.”

“it’s quite a list!” Riggle chimed in.

“He said our dinner was a waste of time, but it wasn’t to me,” Maher said.

Maher’s memory was correct on the second part — Trump last month posted their dinner was a “total waste of time.” He was slightly off on the wording of the insult Trump hit him with, though — Trump branded him a “highly overrated lightweight” in that same Truth Social rant.

Here are some of the other things Trump has called Maher over the years:

Stone cold crazy

Dumbest man on television

Rather dumb guy

Shell of a man

Increasingly boring

Totally SHOT

Terrible student

The president may regret his supper with Maher, but Maher said last November he would love to dine with Trump again.

Maher hinted he will address Trump’s latest insults more thoroughly on his Real Time show on HBO eventually, saying “I’m going to answer him at some point.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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