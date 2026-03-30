US Army Investigates Apache Helicopter Stunt at Kid Rock’s Nashville Mansion

The U.S. Army is investigating after a military helicopter was filmed flying low over Trump ally Kid Rock’s Nashville mansion on Saturday as the musician saluted from beside his swimming pool.

The video was gleefully shared by the musician on March 28, showing an AH-64 Apache helicopter hovering close to his property as he stood beside a replica Statue of Liberty before it flew away.

Posting the clip to Instagram and X, Kid Rock took aim at California governor Gavin Newsom in his post, writing: “This is a level of respect that sh*t for brains Governor of California will never know…”

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

Reuters national security correspondent Idrees Ali, however, reported Monday that the military was probing the incident: “A U.S. official confirmed that this indeed did happen and the Army is investigating how this happened.”

A U.S. official confirmed that this indeed did happen and the Army is investigating how this happened. https://t.co/wgBVjnKI0r — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) March 30, 2026

The footage quickly spread online, triggering praise from some followers but criticism from others, who questioned whether the flight had been authorized, why it occurred so close to a private residence and whether public funds were used for what appeared to be a personalized display.

Officials have not confirmed the unit involved or whether the helicopter was part of a scheduled training exercise.

Military flights over civilian areas are not unusual and training exercises routinely involve low-altitude maneuvers designed to simulate real-world conditions, often funded through readiness budgets and conducted without public notice. However in flyovers tied to public events prior notice is usually given.

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