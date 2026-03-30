‘BABIES OF SLAVES!’ Trump Drops Birthright Citizenship Rant Before 7AM on Monday

President Donald Trump dropped a birthright citizenship rant before 7 a.m. on Monday morning in which he argued that the provision was meant to protect the “BABIES OF SLAVES!”

“Birthright Citizenship is not about rich people from China, and the rest of the World, who want their children, and hundreds of thousands more, FOR PAY, to ridiculously become citizens of the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “It is about the BABIES OF SLAVES!”

Trump continued:

We are the only Country in the World that dignifies this subject with even discussion. Look at the dates of this long ago legislation – THE EXACT END OF THE CIVIL WAR! The World is getting rich selling citizenships to our Country, while at the same time laughing at how STUPID our U.S. Court System has become (TARIFFS!). “Dumb Judges and Justices will not a great Country make!”

The Civil War ended in 1865, and birthright citizenship is traced to the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868, which guaranteed certain rights for African Americans. “Importantly, it rectified the 1857 Dred Scott decision which ruled that the U.S. Constitution did not extend citizenship to people of African descent,” according to the American Immigration Council.

The Citizenship Clause reads, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

At the start of his second administration, the Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship that was immediately challenged in the courts.

In July, a ruling from a three-judge panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an injunction blocking the Trump administration from denying citizenship to those born in the U.S. to parents who are in the U.S. illegally or temporarily.

And although Trump railed against “The World” getting “rich selling citizenships to our Country,” he introduced a “Gold Card” allowing immigrants to purchase citizenship for “$1 million for an individual donating on his or her own behalf and $2 million for a corporation or similar entity donating on behalf of an individual.”

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