Beshear Calls on McConnell to ‘End the Crazy Speculation’ as Senator’s Spokesperson Gives Update

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) called on Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) office to “end the crazy speculation” on the senator’s health Saturday — as McConnell’s office gave its first update in weeks.

Beshear posted to X on Saturday, “I publicly and privately urged the last administration to address the public’s concerns with the former president’s health. I’m calling on Sen. McConnell to do the same and provide voters an update on his own health. Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on.”

I publicly and privately urged the last administration to address the public’s concerns with the former president’s health. I’m calling on Sen. McConnell to do the same and provide voters an update on his own health. Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 11, 2026

It’s the second time in a week Beshear has sought clarity from McConnell’s office about the senator: on Wednesday, the governor sent a letter to McConnell’s office saying Kentuckians had become increasingly concerned about the senator’s health and asking for an update on his current condition.

McConnell’s office gave it’s first update in weeks on the senator’s health, telling local outlet WDRB in Louisville Saturday that the politician “continues his recovery in the hospital.”

“As you can imagine, we have been receiving lots of messages from folks, and as the senator continues to recover, we will be sure to keep you updated,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“In the meantime, Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session. Thanks for continuing to check in.”

McConnell’s wife, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, was traveling to China when news broke of the senator’s hospitalization, and has since returned to the United States.

“The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family’s philanthropic endeavors,” a spokesperson for Chao said in a statement to The Courier Journal. “During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the U.S. ambassador. The senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S.”

McConnell was reportedly taken from his home by ambulance on June 14. Fox News reported that audio from the 911 call indicated the senator was “unconscious” when he was found, and that the dispatcher requested an “advanced life support response.”

The lack of transparency about his health status prompted a storm of speculation from Democrats and Republicans.

Even President Donald Trump said earlier in the week he had ‘no idea’ how McConnell was doing.

Former McConnell advisor Scott Jennings, as well as Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) all claimed to have spoken to McConnell by phone — while others cried foul.

Newsmax hosts Carl Higbie and Rob Finnerty went off on Republicans for their response to Mitch McConnell‘s health scare — with Higbie comparing it to Democrats and former President Joe Biden and Finnerty discussing it for two nights on his show.

A McConnell spokesperson did not immediately respond Saturday to Mediaite’s request for comment.

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