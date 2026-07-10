CNN Shows New Images of Mitch McConnell on Stretcher After Medical Emergency

New images obtained by CNN show an ambulance responding to Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell‘s home last month amid a firestorm of controversy over the state of McConnell’s health.

The 84-year-old Congressman hasn’t been seen or heard from in weeks.

He was reportedly found unconscious in his home June 14 for an apparent cardiac arrest.

His staff has repeatedly issued the same statement noting McConnell is recovering in the hospital and “working closely with his staff.”

President Donald Trump confidante Laura Loomer ignited a political maelstrom when she claimed on X earlier this week that McConnell was “brain dead” and not returning to Congress.

Several Republicans, including former McConnell advisor Scott Jennings, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) subsequently claimed to have spoken to McConnell on the phone.

But that hasn’t stopped critics from demanding proof of life and raising questions about the lack of transparency.

McConnell is recovering and in rehabilitation, a source told NewsNation reporter Jackie Koppell.

“He’s alive. He’s not brain dead. He’s in rehab and the hospital. With his condition, he needs time to physically recover. But mentally he’s fine. The doctors want to make sure he’s okay. Unlikely McConnell is back at the Capitol next week although possible, the source adds,” she posted to X Friday morning.

CNN Reporter Annie Grayer described what McConnell’s neighbors said of the morning McConnell was taken to the hospital:

So, John, what I heard from a neighbor of McConnell’s around 8:30 in the morning on June 14th, this neighbor opened their door to commotion on the street. They saw two ambulances, a fire truck, and Capitol Police had blocked off the entire road. So this neighbor stayed on the street to try and figure out what was going on. And about half an hour later, at around 9:00 in the morning, this neighbor saw a person from McConnell’s home being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance and said that they saw this person was wrapped in a blanket and that their feet was exposed, and that another neighbor standing next to them identified McConnell’s face and saw that McConnell wasn’t wearing an oxygen mask. So the first hand witness that I spoke to said that they tried to ask Capitol Police what was going on, and all they were told was it was a medical emergency. They wouldn’t confirm who it was for. And this is this these new details come as we know very little about Senator McConnell’s condition, why he was brought to the hospital on June 14th and why he remains there. His team, all they have told us is that he is in the hospital and that he is recovering. But we do know that there is also EMS audio that shows that first responders came to McConnell’s home on June 14th to respond to somebody who was unconscious, who was under cardiac arrest and needed CPR.

Watch above via CNN.

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