Newsmax Hosts Slam Republicans on Mitch McConnell Health Scare: ‘Bullsh*t’

Newsmax hosts Carl Higbie and Rob Finnerty went off on Republicans for their response to Mitch McConnell‘s health scare — with Higbie comparing it to Democrats and former President Joe Biden and Finnerty discussing it for two nights on his show.

McConnell, 84, has not been seen in weeks.

Kentucky’s longest-serving senator was hospitalized after reportedly being found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home on June 14.

His office has refused to answer specific questions about McConnell’s condition, but several Republicans, including former McConnell advisor Scott Jennings and spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and Senate Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), have all insisted they’ve spoken to McConnell in the past several days.

“Republicans are doing the same bullsh*t with McConnell that Dems did with Biden. No one has actually spoke to him, they are just trying to carry this on to keep @RepThomasMassie from running for his seat,” Higbie posted Thursday morning on X, alluding to long-running allegations that Dems ignored mental health concerns about the former president while he was in office.

When challenged on live television by CNN’s Kasie Hunt to have McConnell call in to The Hunt, Jennings laughed off the request.

Finnerty called out Republicans on his show, Finnerty, intimating the party hoped to prevent a special election by failing to provide proof of life for the former Senate Majority Leader:

Where is Mitch McConnell? What is going on? The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, launching an investigation today, requesting a formal update on his quote health and well being amid growing concerns around the senator’s ability to serve. This is no longer a fringe story, but it gets even more strange. When you factor this in under Kentucky state law, if McConnell resigned or died, a special election would have to happen within 90 days, meaning before the November elections, meaning someone like Congressman Thomas Massie could run in that race and potentially win, which is not something Republicans want.

Even President Donald Trump doesn’t know McConnell’s current health status, telling reporters on Air Force One Wednesday night, “I have no idea.”

The controversy prompted Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday to send McConnell a letter demanding an update on his health so voters could hear it “direct from the source.”

Trump confidante Laura Loomer sparked a firestorm earlier this week when she declared on X that “sources” had told her McConnell was “brain dead,” and not returning to the Senate.

Watch above via Newsmax.

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