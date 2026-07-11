JD Vance Wonders If More People Beyond Tyler Robinson Were ‘Directly Involved’ in Charlie Kirk Murder

Vice President JD Vance said he has no doubt accused murderer Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk — but he still wonders if more people were “directly involved” in the slaying.

Vance shared his thoughts Saturday in an interview with The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan.

“I’m always going to wonder,” Vance said. “I’m always going to wonder what was said and how many contacts [Robinson] had beforehand. By the way, it doesn’t mean that [Robinson’s] any less guilty. But do I wonder if there are other people who are more directly involved in Charlie’s murder? Absolutely, because I don’t think that it’s possible for a young man to get radicalized like that without somebody encouraging him, whether informally or formally.”

Vance continued, “I think there are a lot of people with blood on their hands in the case of Charlie Kirk, but of course, the person most directly who has blood on their hands is Tyler Robinson.”

That came after Vance said “the evidence is clear” that Robinson murdered Kirk in September at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Vance’s interview comes after Robinson was in a Utah courtroom last week for a preliminary hearing in the criminal case against him. The New York Times explained the hearing is “like a reduced trial, with testimony and exhibits presented to a judge.”

The vice president isn’t the only one who feels the prosecution’s case this week made it obvious Robinson was guilty.

Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News the evidence against Robinson was “damning” after spending two days inside the Provo, Utah courthouse where the hearing took place.

That evidence included video of Robinson driving to Utah Valley University — 4.5 hours away from his home — and interacting with Turning Point USA staff before the event where Kirk was killed.

Video also showed Robinson “magically” walking with a limp and seen going on a rooftop, which was a “perfect” vantage point to shoot Kirk, Trump Jr. said. He said Robinson’s limp also led him and prosecutors to believe Robinson was walking with a gun in his pants.

“The shot happens and within seconds, and he’s seen jumping off the building and running into the nearby woods,” Trump Jr. continued.

He sardonically added “minor details” like Robinson turning himself in — coupled with the video and physical evidence — makes it clear Robinson is guilty.

Later in the week, prosecutors shared text messages from Robinson where he allegedly confessed to the murder.

Robinson is facing the death penalty if convicted.

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