Kayleigh McEnany Shreds Smithsonian for Bashing Mickey Mouse While Pushing ‘Drag Queens and Half-Nude Women’

Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History for bashing American icons and erasing historical figures while displaying exhibits that celebrate “drag queens and half-nude women.”

McEnany went off on the Smithsonian during a segment on Saturday in America.

The former press secretary for President Donald Trump said she got her hands on a new report from the White House on the museum’s “extreme political activism” — and she quickly ran through a list of the examples that angered her.

McEnany called out an entertainment exhibit accusing Mickey Mouse of representing “long-standing traditions of blackface” and another exhibit that branded the Pilgrims “colonizers.” The same exhibit referred to Thanksgiving as a “national day of mourning,” McEnany said.

Yet another exhibit called Christoper Columbus a “murderer,” “slaver,” “killer,” and “thief,” McEnany added.

Instead of showcasing great moments in American history, she claimed the museum was more concerned with pushing pro-trans material. Some of the exhibits were so sordid that she couldn’t even describe them to viewers, McEnany insisted.

She listed a few other things that disgusted her:

A diary entry by a child named Ryan who used to go by the name of Jennifer and now considers himself a boy. Ryan wrote in his diary he prayed to God every night for his private parts to grow. A photo of a trans non-binary skateboarder’s chest binder, a device used to make himself appear like a man while skateboarding And then there’s an exhibit featuring drag queens and half-nude women; in another, a rubber crotch harness used for something I can’t even say on air.

McEnany then called out the museum for what was conspicuously missing.

“Another line from the report that I couldn’t believe: ‘You go to the museum today [and] you’ll find no major exhibit dedicated to America’s founding era, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the Founding Fathers, the Continental Congress, the Pilgrims, the Puritans,” McEnany rattled off, before putting her hands up to her head in disbelief. “How do you leave that out of American history?!”

Her guest, White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley, said it makes sense “if you understand that they’ve turned the Smithsonian History Museum into an ideological project.”

“They view American history not as a triumph, but as a tragedy,” Haley continued. “I don’t think they view the American founding as good, but bad. So everything they present, they have to show there are problems.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!