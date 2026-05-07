Blake Lively’s Lawyers Declare ‘Resounding Victory’ in Baldoni Lawsuit — Despite Reportedly Not Getting a Penny

Actress Blake Lively’s lawyers released a statement Thursday declaring a “resounding victory” in her lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni, despite not receiving a dime in the settlement.

Lively sued Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios and its publicists alleging that they retaliated against her after she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film It Ends With Us.

Lively agreed Monday to drop her remaining three claims, therefore avoiding a trial that was set to begin on May 18. Most of the original claims of sexual harassment were dismissed last month.

“This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively,” her attorneys said in the statement, that continued:

By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively. And by admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns “deserved to be heard,” the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively “fabricated” claims of sexual harassment and retaliation. From day one Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors. That mission continues.

NEW statement from Blake Lively's lawyers: “This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively. By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to… — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) May 7, 2026

Because Lively received no compensation in the settlement, Baldoni’s side was said to be “ecstatic,” according to Variety.

Lively is still pursuing attorneys’ fees and damages related to Baldoni’s failed defamation suit against her.

Baldoni filed the $400 million suit against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicists, claiming they tried to tarnish Baldoni’s reputation with her sexual harassment and retaliation suit. Baldoni’s counter-suit was thrown out last June.

Lively and Baldoni spent a reported $60 million suing one another over an 18-month period.

Page Six reporters Tatiana Siegel and Peter Kiefer wrote, “To put that $60 million figure into context, that could finance two additional sequels of the hit movie. In fact, ‘It Ends With Us’ cost about $25 million and earned $351 million.”

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