Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spent a whopping $60 million suing each other — and the only people who actually made a dime were their lawyers.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Lively went into her high-profile sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star “like a lion”… only to go “out like a lamb.” That’s because Lively ended up getting “no money” in the settlement the two reached on Monday.

“There was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama in the Lively camp in the days before a settlement was reached. We’re told Blake brought in a new law firm — Sussman Godfrey,” TMZ reported. “Things were not going Blake’s way, especially after the judge all but gutted the claims she was making against Justin.”

The law firm switch didn’t turn things around for Lively, either, and she opted to ditch her $400 million lawsuit a few weeks before trial was set to begin.

TMZ’s story came out shortly after Page Six reported the Lively and Baldoni spent a combined $60 million in their 18-month legal sage.

“To be clear, there were no winners at the end of this fight unless you count the four high-priced attorneys — Bryan Freedman, Ellyn Garofalo, Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson — who signed the joint statement released after the high-profile parties settled,” reporters Tatiana Siegel and Peter Kiefer wrote.

They added, “to put that $60 million figure into context, that could finance two additional sequels,” of the hit flick they made together in 2024. It Ends With Us cost $25 million to make and earned $351 million.

Lively sued Baldoni afterwards, claiming he improvised unwanted kisses and made inappropriate sexual comments on the set. Baldoni countersued her for $400 million, claiming Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds had defamed him.

His lawsuit was dismissed, and last month a judge threw out Lively’s sexual harassment claim.

“Lively’s only path to victory in a courtroom rested on a smear campaign allegation that her side had dubbed ‘untraceable,'” Page Six reported, adding that they were being pressured by the judge to settle the case and not waste the court’s time.

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