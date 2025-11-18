Trump Claims ‘I’m Not a Sleeper’ in Oval Office Photo Op — Days After Appearing to Fall Asleep on Camera in Oval Office

President Donald Trump claimed “I’m not a sleeper” as he derided former President Joe Biden during an Oval Office event — just days after cameras caught Trump appearing to catch some Zs at another Oval Office event.

Earlier this month, Trump took heaps of ridicule from critics after he was photographed and videotaped apparently sleeping in the middle of a press event on weight-loss drugs.

But that didn’t stop Trump from riffing on the subject when a Saudi reporter asked a question during an Oval Office photo op with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday afternoon:

REPORTER: I have a personal question for you.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Oh, OK. Here we go.

REPORTER: So apart from everything you mentioned in your opening remarks, you forgot to mention that you’ve de-escalated seven wars since you started.

At least in our part of the world you are seen as a peacemaker and adding that to all the executive orders and everything else you’ve mentioned, I really have to wonder–.

In your speech in Saudi Arabia, I was there, you said that His Royal Highness does not sleep at night thinking how he does things better.

We wonder, we wonder in Saudi Arabian, how do you manage your own time and what’s your formula for management?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedule.

We’re thinking about our countries. And if you sleep a lot and you’re President — we just had one that slept more than any President. He broke every record. He sleeps all the time, during the day, during the night, on the beach. The only guy could fall asleep on the beach with the press watching.

No, he’s not a sleeper. I’m not a sleeper, but we don’t.

We talk at night. We can talk. I can call him almost any time. He goes, hi, how you doing? And it’s like, get crazy sometimes.

But now, when you love your job, when you love you country, and when you’re in a position like we are, future king, highly respected, crown prince, and, in my case, president, you’re thinking about your country.