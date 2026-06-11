CNBC host Jim Cramer roasted President Donald Trump as a “highly emotional man running the military” amid a new rate hike and inflation surge tied to the Iran War “energy shock.”

After a bad CPI number on Wednesday, Thursday saw a 6.5 percent annualized increase in the Producer Price Index (PPI) and a European Central Bank interest rate hike amid the inflationary pressures of the Iran war.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer and co-host Carl Quintanilla reacted to the news, and Cramer wondered if Trump’s war moves were strategic or impulsive:

CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: That’s the thing. It’s a country of 90 million people, and it’s halfway around the world. Not like Venezuela. By the way, ECB today becomes the first G7 central bank to hike rates in response to the energy shock. We’re going to touch on PPI, Jim, but six and a half is not a great print. CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: No, but then again, I mean, we’ve got this problem, it’s energy, and then it’s all the surcharges to get our food into the store. When I was with Raj Supermanian, when he was spinning off FedEx Freight, and down there looking at how great FedEx is, they put a surcharge on. Everybody’s got a surcharge on. Who pays that surcharge? We do. And we pay it when we go to the supermarket, because they’re bringing food. They’re bringing medical. These are all getting raised because of a surcharge, because it costs more money to get it there. So these are what I say are soft inflation. These go away if this war ends. Now, what the president— is the president stepping it up in order to end the war? Or is he just stepping it out because he’s had it. That’s the question, because he is a highly emotional man that’s running a military. He is the opposite of General Marshall.

Watch above via CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.

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