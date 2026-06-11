🎤 EXCLUSIVE: Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologizes to Taylor Swift for NBA finals comment. pic.twitter.com/JLyor4PvIA — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

New York Knicks radio host Monica McNutt apologized for throwing shade at Taylor Swift in a hot mic moment during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Swift joined the list of celebrities enjoying the NBA Finals in person, attending Wednesday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs where the Knicks managed a last-minute win, coming back from a 29-point deficit.

McNutt and co-host Tyler Murray noticed Swift at one point and the pair did not appear to know they were broadcasting at that moment as Murray said he was snapping a picture for his wife and McNutt doubted the legitimacy of Swift’s fandom.

“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl,” McNutt said.

The moment quickly spread on social media with McNutt receiving plenty of pushback from Swifties, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

“Damn. Hate to see [Monica McNutt] hating on Taylor Swift. Lots of new faces in the crowd. Don’t see her singling them out. Knicks are falling apart at the seams,” Portnoy wrote.

TMZ caught up with McNutt on Thursday and the sports analyst admitted she was “wrong” about Swift not being a real fan, noting she’s seen pictures of Swift in a Amar’e Stoudemire jersey. Stoudemire played for the Knicks from 2010 to 2015.

“I said what I said. And here’s the deal, if I am wrong — I am wrong, apparently, because she’s got an OG Amar’e Stoudemire jersey,” McNutt said.

She continued:

I misspoke. I did not know. But here’s the deal, context, I literally just did a piece on celebrity row. I’ve been with this organization for five years, I know these folks. Ben Stiller, his wife Christine [Taylor], Spike Lee, Fat Joe, like, I had not seen her here, this year or last year, and we just saw her in Cleveland with her fiancé , obviously Travis [Kelce] supports the Cavs, she didn’t have one on Knicks paraphernalia, so I did know of her mixed loyalty. But shout out to T-Swift, like we could be united in orange and blue, like it’s fine.

McNutt added she was aware the moment was going viral on social media, but no one at the game cared about her thoughts on Swift.

“I did not know. I apologize if I’m wrong and apparently I’m wrong and that’s fine,” she said.

Watch above via TMZ Sports.

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