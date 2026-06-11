LIV Golf superstar Phil Mickelson has been banned from his hometown golf club after allegations of inappropriate, nonconsensual conduct involving a female staffer at the club, according to a shocking Golf Digest report.

The worker at Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, told her bosses that Mickelson made “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with her. She rebuffed his advances and reported the incident to her superiors.

Mickelson was later approached by club brass as he was golfing and told to leave, according to the report.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the club said ina. statement to Golf Digest. “All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Toronto Star sports columnist Bruce Arthur noted in an X post that club officials also removed Mickelson’s photos from its walls.

They ejected him from the course mid-round, stripped him of his membership, and took his pictures off the wall. https://t.co/cQNa8b1YHv — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 11, 2026

Mickelson, who had 45 PGA Tour victories — including three Masters green jackets — before defecting to LIV Golf in 2022, did not respond to a request for comment by Golf Digest.

His last Instagram post was back on April 2, when he announced that he would not participate in the 2026 Masters tournament “as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter.”

Mickelson’s attorney, however, told Golf Digest that the club employee’s account was “squarely contradicted by objective, video evidence.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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