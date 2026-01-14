CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out New Videos of Trump ICE Agents Roughing Up Citizens

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins called out new viral videos of Trump ICE agents roughing up citizens as a reason President Donald Trump is losing support from allies like Joe Rogan.

The shocking killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross has not slowed Trump deportation forces. Viral videos of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown in Minnesota continue to pour out.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins played two more recent clips, including one of a woman who identified herself as disabled, and linked them to Rogan’s displeasure with the operation:

KAITLAN COLLINS: And tonight, this is what we’re seeing on the streets of Minneapolis. The administration still surging federal agents there, as we’re seeing new videos come out tonight, including this one that we’re still trying to learn more about as we come on the air, this evening, that shows a woman being forcefully pulled from her car a couple of blocks from where Renee Good was shot and killed. With the passenger side window smashed, agents surrounded her, flung open the doors and used a knife to actually remove her seatbelt off of her.

This is what we could hear in the videos.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are terrifying (inaudible).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I’m disabled (ph) and going to doctor’s there (ph).

COLLINS: When you listen, she was talking about being disabled, and trying to get to a doctor’s office. Again, we are trying to learn more about that video.

We’ve also seen ICE agents capture a man in this home, as protesters were honking car horns, banging on drums, rolling whistles, as you can see.

And also this, when a man stood in front of a vehicle that was being driven by ICE agents, an officer pushed him to the ground, causing him to tumble into the street. A bus that was about to pass by the scene came to a quick stop after he fell.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey. Hey.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don’t see the (inaudible).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey (inaudible).

COLLINS: It’s scenes like these that we are continuing to see in Minneapolis that have some of even the most influential supporters of President Trump’s saying things like this.

JOE ROGAN, HOST, “THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE” PODCAST: We have this terrible tragedy — terrible tragedy in Minnesota where that woman was shot, which was horrible. I mean, I don’t know why I feel way worse when a woman gets shot, but I always do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. ROGAN: Especially in that situation — I understand that the officer that shot her, apparently he had been dragged by a car, like, really recently.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

ROGAN: Which I would imagine. Also, tension’s very high. But it just seemed all kinds of wrong to me.

It’s also very ugly to watch someone shoot a U.S. citizen, especially a woman, in the face.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

ROGAN: Where it’s like, I’m not — I’m not that guy. I don’t know what he thought. And again, this is a guy who had almost been run over. But it just looked horrific to me. Did — I mean, when people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him? It seemed like she was kind of turning the car away.

Now, ICE are villains, and now people are looking at them like murderous military people that are on the streets of our city, and they’re masked up, which is also a problem.

