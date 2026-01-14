Just 4% of Americans Support a Military Takeover of Greenland: Poll

The Trump administration has stated that a military takeover of Greenland is not off the table. At least 4% of Americans support the idea.

That was the figure coming from a new Reuters/Ipsos poll published Wednesday morning. More than 1,200 adults were surveyed over the previous two days.

According to the poll responses, Trump’s interest in Greenland is largely unpopular. spectrum. Just 17% of adults approve of the push to acquire the Danish territory, with 40% of Republicans approving and 2% of Democrats approving the idea. Interestingly, 46% of Republicans offered no opinion on the topic, and 14% disapproved of Trump’s plan to acquire the island.

The idea of taking Greenland by force was even more unpopular. Among all adults surveyed, 4% approved of a military takeover. For Republicans, that number got a slight bump to 8%. Perhaps predictably, the figure for Democrats shrank to just 1%.

President Donald Trump has insisted that acquiring Greenland is a matter of national security, arguing it’s an essential piece to protect the U.S. from its adversaries. In a Monday morning Truth Social post, the president claimed that the U.S. acquiring the territory would make NATO “far more formidable.”

Two days earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated Trump’s belief that China or Russia will take Greenland if the U.S. doesn’t.