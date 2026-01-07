JUST IN: Woman Shot Dead by Federal Agent in Minneapolis

A woman has been fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as tensions rise over ICE’s presence in the state.

The shooting was triggered by a “ramming incident,” Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Director Tricia McLaughlin told NBC News. The DHS claim has been refuted by local officials, including the mayor, who called it “bullsh*t.”

“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” ICE said in a statement. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 7, 2026

The woman, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead, McLaughlin said.

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

After the shots were fired, a group of protesters began tossing snowballs at agents, according to KARE 11.

Tear gas was subsequently deployed on a gathered crowd by federal authorities as a result, Fox News’s Mike Tobin reported.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey remained defiant against ICE presence in the city after the shots were fired, demanding agents leave “immediately.”

“I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland,” Frey posted to X. “The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz urged calm in the wake of the shooting.

My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE related shooting this morning. We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

This is a developing story and has been updated.