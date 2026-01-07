JUST IN: Woman Shot Dead by Federal Agent in Minneapolis
A woman has been fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as tensions rise over ICE’s presence in the state.
The shooting was triggered by a “ramming incident,” Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Director Tricia McLaughlin told NBC News. The DHS claim has been refuted by local officials, including the mayor, who called it “bullsh*t.”
“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” ICE said in a statement. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”
The woman, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead, McLaughlin said.
After the shots were fired, a group of protesters began tossing snowballs at agents, according to KARE 11.
Tear gas was subsequently deployed on a gathered crowd by federal authorities as a result, Fox News’s Mike Tobin reported.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey remained defiant against ICE presence in the city after the shots were fired, demanding agents leave “immediately.”
“I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland,” Frey posted to X. “The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz urged calm in the wake of the shooting.
This is a developing story and has been updated.
