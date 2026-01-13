‘Are We Really Gonna Be the Gestapo?’ Joe Rogan Takes a Critical Look at ICE Raids — Says the Shooting Of Renee Good ‘Looked Horrific’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan said he understands both sides of the debate on illegal immigration — including those who compare President Donald Trump’s ICE raids to Adolf Hitler’s Gestapo.

Rogan talked about the issue on his podcast with guest Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday. The podcast star said he gets why conservatives believe ICE raids are necessary to “take away some of the damage” done by illegal immigration.

He then said he also sees the “point of view” of anti-ICE protesters who argue “You don’t want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching up people — many of which turn out to be U.S. citizens that just don’t have their papers on them. Are we really gonna be the Gestapo? ‘Where’s your papers?’ Is that what we’ve come to?”

Rogan made the remark while discussing the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota last week. He said he read the agent who shot Good had been run over by a car last year — but that he still felt it was a “terrible tragedy” that shouldn’t have happened.

He said:

I’m not that guy, I don’t know what he thought, and again this is a guy who had almost been run over. But this just looked horrific to me. When people say it’s justifiable because the car hit him, it seemed like she was kind of turning the car away. It seemed like she was out of her f*cking mind to begin with. That lady seemed crazy.

Paul told Rogan he did not want to get “too much into the specifics” of the incident because he did not want to “pass judgement like a jury would.” The senator said he believed ICE agents have a “very difficult job,” which Rogan agreed with, but mostly avoided talking about last week’s shooting.

Rogan said another “problem” with ICE raids is that they are making agents look like “villains” to many citizens.

“People are now looking at them like murderous military people that are on the streets of our city,” Rogan said. “And they’re masked up, which is also a problem.”

He said if you get pulled over by a cop, you are allowed to ask for their name and badge number. But “If you get arrested by an ICE agent, you get no such right. They don’t have to tell you sh*t.”

At the same time, Rogan said he understands why ICE officers would want to be anonymous — because they fear anti-ICE protesters will wreck their lives.

