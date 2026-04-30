CNN’s Manu Raju Straight Up Asks GOP Senator About Trump Attack: ‘Are You Disloyal?’

CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, Manu Raju, pressed Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday afternoon about President Donald Trump’s attack on him earlier in the day.

“For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose ‘TRUMP’ Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach ‘President Trump’ on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General,” Trump wrote of Cassidy as he announced he was replacing his nominee for surgeon general.

As Cassidy was leaving the Capitol, reporters followed after him, peppering him with questions.

“Are you very disloyal?” asked Raju.

“That is the sort of thing you’re going to gravitate to,” Cassidy replied.

“Well, he’s the president, calling you very disloyal. How could I not ask you about that?” Raju pushed back.

“Oh my gosh, look at all this. How are y’all? I am going to the airport, so I don’t mean to…” Cassidy said as more reporters joined the group.

“What do you say to the president? Are you disloyal to the President of the United States?” Raju followed up.

“I am loyal to the United States of America. And I’m going to do my darnedest and work for the President whenever we’re working for the best of the U.S.,” Cassidy replied.

“Is he going to knock you out of your Senate seat?” Raju pressed.

“I don’t think so,” replied Cassidy.

“I mean, you’re not concerned about the president’s opposition to you?” added Raju.

“The people in Louisiana are going to vote for someone who’s delivered for Louisiana, and I can look at the things that I’ve delivered for the state of Louisiana. What happened to my driver? It was delivered for the state of Louisiana, and it is far more than any of my opponents,” Cassidy replied.

“How do you feel about the primary being moved?” asked another reporter.

“It is what it is,” replied Cassidy, referring to Louisiana’s governor potentially delaying the upcoming primaries in order to redistrict the state’s Congressional map.

Asked Bill Cassidy about Trump calling him “very disloyal.” "I am loyal to the United States of America,” he told me. Will Trump knock him out of his seat? “I don’t think so,” he said. pic.twitter.com/cN4RQON4pN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 30, 2026

The latest polls show Cassidy currently running in third place in a crowded GOP primary field, with the top contenders all with-in single-digits of one another.

Watch the clip above.

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