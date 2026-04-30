‘Shame On Him!’ Dan Abrams Lambastes Hakeem Jeffries for Calling Supreme Court ‘Illegitimate’

Dan Abrams ripped House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) Thursday for calling the U.S. Supreme Court “illegitimate.”

Jeffries made the comments after the court ruled 6-3 to erode the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act that gave voters the ability to challenge electoral maps as “racially discriminatory.”

“Today’s ruling by this illegitimate Supreme Court strikes a blow against the Voting Rights Act and is designed to undermine the ability of communities of color all across this country to elect their candidate of choice,” Jeffries said at a Wednesday press conference.

President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social, calling Jeffries “a Low IQ individual, who should not be allowed to talk that way about one of the Greatest Institutions anywhere in the World. He should withdraw the statement, IMMEDIATELY!”

Abrams, the founder of Mediaite and the host of The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel, called out the ranking Democrat in the House for attacking the credibility of the high court.

“Shame on Hakeem Jeffries! Shame on him for referring to this court as illegitimate!” Abrams said on The Dan Abrams Show. — during a conversation with Sean Trende, senior elections analyst at RealClearPolitics.

“You can disagree with the ruling. You can believe it’s a bad ruling. You can believe it has an impact you disagree with and believe is dangerous. But it is even more dangerous to start calling this court illegitimate. The minute we have partisans on both sides referring to this court as illegitimate, we are going to have no arbiter of anything in this country. You want to talk about a constitutional crisis. It’s gonna come because people will think of the court as illegitimate!”

Abrams, during his commentary, noted that he has often criticized Trump and other conservatives in the past for attacking the credibility of judges and the courts. But on Thursday he made clear he thinks Jeffries and others on the left deserve the same callout when they make similar remarks.

It is so dangerous — and, by the way, I get very upset at the Right when they use similar language about judges in this country. This is not a partisan issue. This is a court that just overturned Trump’s tariffs. This is a court that rejected the conservative independent legislature theory that would’ve been hugely impactful for Republicans. This is a court that has rejected some of the administration’s arguments about immigration. Does that mean that this isn’t a conservative court? No, it’s a very conservative court! But the minute you start referring to it as illegitimate, you are creating the constitutional crisis. So, in this particular case, Trump is right to blast Hakeem Jeffries for saying that. Now, it’s total hypocrisy from him, considering what he says about judges in this country and suggesting they’re effectively illegitimate arms of the Democratic party, etc. But for those of us who aren’t just on one team or the other, we have to be out there telling people like Hakeem Jeffries this is not okay.

Watch the clip above via The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM.

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