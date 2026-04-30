Trump Rages Against ‘Very Disloyal’ GOP Senator For Dissing His Surgeon General Pick: Vote Him ‘OUT OF OFFICE’

President Donald Trump raged against Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday for helping to stall Trump’s nomination for U.S. Surgeon General.

The Trump administration withdrew the nomination of Dr. Casey Means on Thursday after stalled progress in the Senate beginning last October.

Of concern to many senators was Means’s incomplete surgical residency, her lack of an active medical license, and her adherence to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial views on vaccines.

“For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose ‘TRUMP’ Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach ‘President Trump’ on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General,” Trump wrote.

He continued:

I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME! Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems. Casey, thank you for your service to our Nation!

In a second post, Trump wrote, “Hopefully all of the Great Republican People of Louisiana, which I won, BIG, three times, will be voting Bill Cassidy OUT OF OFFICE in the upcoming Republican Primary!”

In addition to serving in the Senate, Cassidy is a medical doctor who spoke out against Kennedy’s anti-vaccine beliefs during Senate confirmation hearings. Regardless, Cassidy said he had assurances from Kennedy that he would maintain the CDC’s stance on vaccines and not disrupt vaccine safety monitoring. RFK Jr.’s promises prompted Cassidy to vote to confirm.

Cassidy later railed against Kennedy for breaking his promises.

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