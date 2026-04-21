Conservative Radio Star Erick Erickson Torches the Media for ‘Saying Iran Is Winning Because They Hate Donald Trump’

Conservative radio star Erick Erickson torched the media for “saying Iran is winning because they hate Donald Trump” during a monologue on Tuesday’s edition of his show.

Erickson began the segment in question by summing up the latest developments during the waning hours of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

“The Pakistanis have put on a good show of selling this meeting in Islamabad, everything was set to go. We were told the vice president, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff were en route. Turns out they were not. JD Vance, as of 34 minutes ago, was headed to the White House. He is probably there now. This is the last day of the ceasefire. The president might as well go on and start bombing Iran again,” submitted Erickson. “What we are also told is that Vance and his team were headed to Islamabad; the Iranians had no intention of showing up. Now, there are multiple reports out there that are very relevant here. We have been told, and I think quite reliably, that the diplomatic political corps of Iran did wish to go to Islamabad and cut a deal, but the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has prohibited it. The Ayatollah is presumed to still be incapacitated and not in charge or a figurehead If he is alive. The IRGC is calling the shots and they think they’re winning.”

That’s when he sounded off on the press.

The IRGC is willing to let the ceasefire collapse and resume fighting the Americans because the American press tells them they are winning. pic.twitter.com/wZPysFA5rs — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 21, 2026

“You know, one of the reasons the IRGC thinks it’s winning? Because of the Western press. The IRGC thinks that because the Western press is so hostile to Donald Trump and essentially saying Iran is getting stronger, they’re believing the Western press and the Western press is broken about Donald Trump,” argued Erickson, who continued:

So just follow along with me here. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps thinks it is winning because the American press corps is saying Iran is winning, even though they’re not. The American press corps is saying Iran is winning because they hate Donald Trump, and they don’t want to credit him with this attack, or success of the attack, or advance of the attack. So they’re essentially propping up Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps believes they’re winning. The Iranian president is screaming that the economy is in freefall and about to be completely bankrupt and collapse, and the IRGC is like, ‘No, no. The American press corps says we’re getting richer off of this. We got to believe them.’ This is wild! Everybody’s falling for each other’s propaganda. The only one who hadn’t been fooled is Donald Trump.

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