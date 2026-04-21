JUST IN: JD Vance’s Trip to Pakistan for Iran Peace Talks Delayed

Vice President JD Vance’s flight to Pakistan for fresh peace talks on the Iran war has reportedly not taken off as scheduled on Tuesday, raising new speculation over a peace deal with the regime.

CNN’s Alayna Treene reported that Vance will attend policy meetings at the White House on Tuesday, and will not travel to Islamabad as scheduled.

It’s currently unclear whether Vance’s trip will happen at all, sources told Treene.

“We don’t know if this trip is definitely off,” she told The Situation Room anchors Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown. “All we do know is that it is definitely delayed and that we should expect to see now the vice president at the White House for meetings today, not leaving this morning on that plane as we had previously reported.”

Vance flew to Pakistan earlier this month to lead talks in Islamabad along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The VP said the Iranians refused to agree to the main point the Americans were seeking — an “affirmative commitment” the country will not pursue nuclear weapons.

The meeting failed to result in a deal being made.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said at the time. “And I think that’s bad news for Iran, much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

Watch above via CNN.

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