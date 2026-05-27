Cop Pulls Over Woman For Holding Phone In Right Hand – Which She Does Not Have

A video of a traffic stop went viral this week when a woman, pulled over for driving while holding a phone in her right hand, revealed that she lacked the extremity.

The Florida woman was pulled over in early February on North Dixie Highway by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s official over a citation for holding a device while driving. In the now viral video, the officer identified himself before explaining why he was making the stop.

“This is why you’re being pulled over: the city of Lake Worth today, we’re doing an operation for distracted driver, and you drove past me holding the phone with your right hand, manipulating that phone,” he said.

The woman promptly held up her right arm, which ends above the elbow and is distinctly handless.

“So, obviously not,” she said, laughing. “So, you want to just call this a day?”

Yet, oddly, the cop continued to press the issue, despite the woman continuing to brandish her arm.

“I don’t want to call it a day,” he said. “You had a hand up, manipulating the phone.”

Their exchange continued:

WOMAN: You just said my right hand. OFFICER: Well, I thought I saw your right hand. You had a hand– WOMAN: So, you didn’t. OFFICER: –right hand. I saw you manipulate– WOMAN: So, you didn’t. OFFICER: With the right hand, perhaps not, right? WOMAN: But, you didn’t see me with my right hand. You’re saying you saw me with my right hand. OFFICER: I know what I just said. I’m asking you now, did you or not have your phone in your hand? WOMAN: I did not.

The officer then asked the woman to promise “hand to god” that she was not using her phone. When she lifted her right arm, he asked her to raise “the other hand.”

The woman, whose first name is Katie, challenged the citation for “Wireless Comm. Device/Handheld While Driving – First Offense” in court. She announced in a video on Wednesday that the case was dismissed.

“You guys, I cannot make up the reason behind why it was dismissed,” she said. “It says ‘lack of evidence.’ Bro, we knew that already.”

Watch above via CBS News.

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