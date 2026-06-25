‘Dangerous Accusations!’ GOP Chairman Threatens to Postpone Hearing After Heated Battle Between Dem and Trump DHS Sec Mullin

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) engaged in a fiery battle with Trump Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin Thursday, prompting House Appropriations Chair Mark Amodei (R-NV) to threaten to postpone the hearing altogether.

Mullin was on Capitol Hill testifying about DHS oversight when Underwood questioned him about immigration detainees who died while in ICE custody.

“Secretary Mullin, since Donald Trump took office, the DHS detention system has been plagued by neglect, abuse, overcrowding, and an historically high death rate,” Underwood said, continuing that “more detainees died in ICE custody in 2025 than ever before.”

“Secretary Mullin, does DHS have any official specific internal goals or policies to reduce deaths in custody?” Underwood asked.

MULLIN: Ma’am, your numbers just aren’t accurate. We’ve had 0.009% — UNDERWOOD: I didn’t ask — Mr. Secretary, I didn’t ask — Mr. Secretary, I asked a specific — Mr. Chairman. Mr. Chairman. Reclaiming my time! MULLIN: You’re asking about this. There’s 0.009% of deaths, and we’ve had 54 total during the president’s time. Those are dangerous accusations you’re making! AMODEI: Mr. Secretary, Mr. Secretary. I get that — We’re not doing this — MULLIN: Those are dangerous accusations that she’s making, ’cause in the state of Illinois they’re twice as high, they’re twice as high to die in the state penitentiary of Illinois than they are in detention centers. UNDERWOOD: This is my time. You are invited to this committee. This is my time. MULLIN: Then you need to be informed about what you’re saying UNDERWOOD: I am informed! MULLIN: No you’re not, ma’am. UNDERWOOD: Mr. Secretary does DHS have any — MULLIN: Do you realize that we have one doctor per thousand for our federal detention centers, in the state of illinois, they have one for 1800? But yet she wants to focus on our detention centers?

“I guess this is a good place to stop,” Amodei interjected. “We are trying to keep members to eight minutes. Mr. Secretary, you know that, too.

Amodei continued, “I can tell you this, if this format won’t work, we will reschedule the meeting for later when we can keep it to all the issues accordingly. This is the official way to do it, not — if we can’t do with the official way can we will go to plan B, which will not be today. I don’t mean that as a threat to anybody. I’m just saying this is not Meet The Press, or Fox News, or whatever for anybody involved.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

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