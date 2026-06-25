‘In the Depths of Despair!’ NY Mets Announcer Blasts Team for Historically Bad Loss

New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen was left in disbelief over the the team’s historically bad showing in Wednesday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs.

In the ninth inning of the game, the Mets trailed 7-5 with two outs and a runner on second base. While in the batter’s box, Cubs catcher Carson Kelly hit a ground ball straight to Mets infielder Mark Vientos. What should have been a routine play to get the third out ended up being an error on Vientos as the ball bounced off his leg and flew toward second base. Kelly reached base safely, giving the Cubs runners on first and third.

The play was emblematic of the Mets’ night, with the team racking up a staggering six errors on defense. They went on to lose the game 10-5 to fall to 34-46 for the season.

“Coming to Kelly,” Cohen said as the pitch was thrown. “And he hits it sharply at Vientos, and he boots it for yet another error! Unbelievable! The sixth infield error for the Mets tonight, second for Vientos, and that puts runners at first and third.”

"I mean, what do you say at this point? I mean, this team is in the depths of despair, can't get starting pitching to hold the other team at bay, struggling with their offense, and now the defense falls apart. SIX infield errors. Unprecedented." – Gary Cohen pulls no punches on… pic.twitter.com/L9hcX5d8mm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

Moments later, Cohen broke down just how disappointing the Mets’ season had been up to that point.

“I mean, what do you say at this point?” Cohen continued. “I mean, this team is in the depths of despair. Can’t get starting pitching to hold the other team at bay, struggling with their offense, and now the defense falls apart. Six infield errors. Unprecedented.”

As noted in a report from MLB.com, the Mets’ six errors were the team’s highest single-game total since 2014. Additionally, it was just the second time in Mets history that all four infielders committed an error in the same game.

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