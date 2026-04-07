Democrat Trump Tried to Indict Over ‘Illegal Orders’ Video Doubles Down After ‘Whole Civilization’ Threat

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), one of the lawmakers that the Department of Justice attempted to indict over a video in which they urged members of the military and intelligence community to refuse illegal orders from President Donald Trump, spoke out on the matter again on Tuesday after Trump issued a jaw-dropping new threat to Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote the following:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

Slotkin responded by reiterating the message she had sent service members in November.

“The President of the United States is taking his threats against the Iranian people to new extremes. Targeting civilians en masse would be a clear violation of the law of armed conflict as laid out in the Geneva Conventions, as well as the Pentagon’s Law of War Manual,” argued Slotkin in a tweet. “This kind of focus on civilians is exactly what we accuse our adversaries of doing and what our military trains to avoid. It’s built into the rigorous drilling and routines that our military are trained on from their first weeks. If they are today or have been asked to do things that violate the law and their training, it puts them in very real legal jeopardy.”

“I know that our service members up and down the chain of command know their duty and the law to refuse illegal orders. Even as the Commander-in-Chief tells the world otherwise,” she concluded. “It’s moments like these that are why we made the video to service members last year. And I hope and believe our troops — especially those in command — will have the moral clarity to push back if they are given clearly illegal orders.”

The President of the United States is taking his threats against the Iranian people to new extremes. Targeting civilians en masse would be a clear violation of the law of armed conflict as laid out in the Geneva Conventions, as well as the Pentagon's Law of War Manual. This… pic.twitter.com/RmsC9l3bX3 — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) April 7, 2026

A grand jury in Washington, D.C. declined to indict Slotkin and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) earlier this year over the aforementioned video, which prosecutors had argued implicated them in a “seditious conspiracy.”

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