CNN Analyst Hits Trump Over Blown Deadlines — Says It’s ‘Easier To Believe’ Iran Than Trump

CNN Senior Political Analyst Nia-Malika Henderson hit President Donald Trump over his series of deadlines and ultimatums, saying it’s “easier to believe Iran” than Trump on the status of talks.

Trump made the latest in a series of time-sensitive threats on Tuesday morning when he wrote a post that said, in part, that “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The post builds on the threat he made on Sunday, when he posted a message to Truth Social that read “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Below is the full exchange from Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics:

CNN ANCHOR DANA BASH: The Vice President is in Hungary today, which we’ll talk about more later in the program. But with regard to Iran, here’s what he said about the conflict. VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: I hope that they’re smart. The president has set a deadline for about 12 hours from now in the United States. We’re going to find out, but there’s going to be a lot of negotiation between now and then, and I’m hopeful that it gets to a good resolution. CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON: Well, he apparently isn’t part of that negotiation because he’s in Hungary and he’s rallying there for the nation’s prime minister. So we’ve heard a lot about this negotiation from the president and every time he talks about it the Iranians come back and say, you know, there is no deal, the Strait of Hormuz is going to remain closed. He wants to portray it like the folks who are there in power are much more lenient and reasonable and smarter than the people who the Americans wiped out, but they’re much more entrenched, much more hard-line at this point. Partly because (LAUGHS) the father was killed, all of the leaders, the mother. And so we’re in this position where it’s hard to believe what the American president says oftentimes with this. There have been several rounds of these, negotiations are going well, extension of deadlines. Is that what we’re looking at tonight, right? So we’re just in uncharted, unprecedented territory where in many ways it’s easier to believe what the Iranians have to say about the negotiations, essentially that there is no negotiation and that there no sort of forward movement at this point. But we’ll see in a number of hours.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.

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