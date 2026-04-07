‘Madness’: Dem Leaders Demand Congress Intervene to Stop ‘Unhinged’ Trump From Starting ‘World War III’

House Democrat leaders on Tuesday called on their Republican colleagues to join them in voting to block President Donald Trump from taking further action in Iran.

The president caused global panic Tuesday morning when he published a Truth Social post threatening the end of Iranian civilization if they did not agree to a peace deal later that night. Trump set the deadline for 8 p.m. ET, vowing to intensify attacks on crucial infrastructure if no agreement was made.

The Truth Social post was widely condemned by figures across the political spectrum, and dozens of congressional Democrats called for the government to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to strip Trump of his executive powers.

In a statement obtained by Punchbowl’s Max Cohen, House Democrats called Trump “completely unhinged” and called for the House to come back in session to block him from potentially escalating the conflict. The statement read:

Donald Trump is completely unhinged. His statement threatening to eradicate an entire civilization shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response. The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III. For years, Republicans have enabled and excused Donald Trump’s deeply dangerous and extreme behavior. Enough is enough. Our brave men and women in uniform have been put into harm’s way in the Middle East. Over a dozen have already been killed and hundreds injured. Gas prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living in America is out of control and billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice. It’s time for House Republicans to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and join Democrats in stopping this madness.

New: House Dem leadership statement on Trump and Iran. Calls for House to come back into session immediately to end Iran war before it comes WWIII pic.twitter.com/PNZa69ay9I — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) April 7, 2026

Congress was in the middle of a two-week recess at the time of the House Democrats’ statement, and that recess came as lawmakers were still unable to agree on a funding package to end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

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