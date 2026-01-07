Dr. Oz Explains Trump Admin’s New Guidelines on Alcohol: ‘Don’t Have It for Breakfast’

Dr. Mehmet Oz joined Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday to announce new dietary guidelines for Americans, which he helped to explain from the White House podium.

The new Trump administration guidelines flipped the food pyramid to prioritize “high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.” The guidelines also urge Americans to “consume less alcohol for better overall health,” which prompted a question from Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason to Dr. Oz.

Mason asked during the White House announcement, “One of the changes that was made had to do with alcohol. Secretary Kennedy or Dr. Oz, could you explain the science behind the new language on not saying two drinks for men and one drink for a woman every day would be healthy, and whether or not the industry had an impact on the language of moderation versus just saying alcohol is not healthy and you shouldn’t drink it?”

“So alcohol is a social lubricant that brings people together. In the best-case scenario, I don’t think you should drink alcohol, but it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way,” replied Dr. Oz, adding:

If you look at the blue zones, for example, around the world where people live the longest, alcohol is sometimes part of their diet. Again, small amounts taken very judiciously and usually in a celebratory fashion. So there is alcohol in these dietary guidelines, but the implication is don’t have it for breakfast. This should be something done in a small amount, hopefully in some kind of an event that may have alcohol added. But they generally moved away from two glasses for men, one glass for women. There was never really good data to support that quantity of alcohol consumption. That data was probably primarily confounded with broader data about social connectedness.

