Criminal justice lawyer and Fox News legal contributor Donna Rotunno warned viewers on Outnumbered Thursday that the judge in the Charlie Kirk assassination preliminary hearing could be losing control of the courtroom. Rotunno is best known for her unsuccessful defense of Harvey Weinstein in his rape and criminal sexual assault trial.

Rotunno argued that Judge Tony Graf “can stop all this and say, ‘I’ve heard enough evidence, there is enough to move this case on to trial, and we don’t need to continue along this path, because I’ve heard what I need to hear at this juncture.”

She added, “He does run the risk of becoming Judge [Lance] Ito. What we are watching here is that he is not taking control. He’s not taking control of the timing, of the scheduling, of the deadlines. Remember, they have been litigating these issues for weeks now, and the fact that on 11th hour in middle of this hearing, the defense files these objections that should have been dealt with weeks before this… Josh [Ritter] and I have been talking, [and] we don’t understand how yesterday, the defense is now allowed to go into the most significant piece of evidence we have all known is coming.”

“We may not have known what was in it, but we knew that it was happening,” Rotunno said of evidence presented in the courtroom today, adding, “The fact now that in the middle of this, we have raised other evidentiary issues that have already had the opportunity to be dealt with, but the higher court already ruled on the fact this is preliminary hearing, here’s these things coming in, and the fact they keep relitigating the issue, and the judge is letting them do that is creating this appearance for the world that this is not judicial, it is not expedient, and everybody is wondering when we’re just going to move on to the next phase of this proceeding.”

Utah prosecutors played audio clips of police officers interviewing Luna Twiggs, the former roommate and onetime romantic partner of alleged killer Tyler Robinson, Thursday. The defense attempted to shut down the ability to play the clips, and argued prosecutors would treat Twiggs’ statements as a confession. Robinson, who turned himself in one day after Kirk was shot, has not entered a plea.

The hearing entered its fourth day as some supporters worry the memeification of Kirk could pose a major distraction from the hearing and likely trial.

Watch above via Fox News

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