Don Jr. Tells Fox It’s ‘Cut and Dried’ That Tyler Robinson Killed Charlie Kirk — Amid Ongoing MAGA Conspiracy Theories

Donald Trump Jr. said the evidence against Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer is so “damning” that it is obvious he committed the murder —even as conspiracy theories continue to be pushed about Kirk’s family, friends, and colleagues being involved.

President Donald Trump’s son weighed in on the case during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday morning, after spending two days inside a Utah courtroom.

“It was important to be there and to see the actual facts laid out, Bill. Because there was so much stuff that, amidst the noise and the internet chatter, that was laid out that I’d never heard that makes this case very cut and dried to me,” Trump Jr. told America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer.

Trump Jr. said the evidence laid out by the prosecution has been overwhelming.

That evidence includes video of alleged shooter Tyler Robinson driving to Utah Valley University — 4.5 hours away from Robinson’s home — and interacting with Turning Point USA staff before the event where Kirk was killed.

Video also showed Robinson “magically” walking with a limp and seen going on a rooftop, which was a “perfect” vantage point to shoot Kirk, Trump said. He said Robinson’s limp also led him and prosecutors to believe Robinson was walking with a gun in his pants.

“The shot happens and within seconds, and he’s seen jumping off the building and running into the nearby woods,” Trump Jr. continued.

He sardonically added “minor details” like Robinson turning himself in — coupled with the video and physical evidence — makes it clear he murdered Kirk.

Trump Jr.’s interview comes as a preliminary hearing has been taking place in Provo, Utah. The New York Times reported the hearing is “like a reduced trial, with testimony and exhibits presented to a judge”; it is expected to run through the end of the week.

Kirk was shot and killed at a TPUSA event last September. Since then, several conspiracy theories have been floated by pundits like Candace Owens, who has argued on different occasions that the U.S. military was “involved” and implied Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk was involved. Other theories floated by Owens include claiming French President Emmanuel Macron authorized a hit squad.

Hemmer reported Erika Kirk had to get up and leave the courtroom on Monday when video of her husband being shot in the neck was played.

Robinson is facing the death penalty if convicted.

Watch above.

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