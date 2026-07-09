Some victims of late convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein have come forward to accuse his longtime assistant, Lesley Groff, of flat-out lying to Congress.

CNN’s MJ Lee and Nicky Robertson dropped a report on Thursday based on interviews with Epstein victims, four of whom went on the record while two remained anonymous. The survivors contradicted Hoff’s statements to the House Oversight Committee on multiple fronts, including that she never met Epstein’s victims or gave them payments.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 as he was awaiting sex trafficking charges. He was already a registered sex offender at the time. One one person connected to Epstein, longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, has been charged in connection to the billionaire’s crimes despite the Department of Justice releasing millions of files related to Epstein’s case.

The DOJ has claimed there is not sufficient evidence that Epstein sex trafficked women for anyone other than himself, but critics and victims have called for far more accountability and criticized the heavy redactions in the files actually released to the public. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking, something DOJ said she did in coordination with Epstein.

Hoff claimed during a June 9 interview that despite 18 years as Epstein’s assistant, she was oblivious to his crimes.

“For 18 years, I worked for Dr. Jekyll but was never permitted to see the true Mr. Hyde,” she said, calling him a “master manipulator.”

Victims, however, have cast serious doubt on her account and accused her of lying to Congress.

A spokesperson for the Oversight Committee said they are “currently reviewing Ms. Groff’s transcript against the available evidence” and they welcome any “additional evidence.”

All six victims who spoke to CNN said they met Groff in person despite her saying she had no recollection of meeting any of them.

“She’s lying,” Marina Lacerda said. “Just me and my friends, she’s met at least three or four of us.”

Lacerda said she saw Groff regularly after meeting Epstein in 2002 at the age of 14. She claimed Groff would often ask about her friends and request they bring their schools IDs when coming in for a “massage” session with Epstein to prove they were minors.

Sharlene Rochard also said she met Groff multiple times.

Another anonymous victim added that Groff was often in Epstein’s New York home. That victim also met Epstein when she was 14 and recalled meeting his assistant and claimed she knew she was a minor. Groff claimed she was not in Epstein’s home from 2001-2013, something multiple victims disputed.

“When you walked in his house, right to the left of the foyer when you come in, he had his little seating area office that she was always in,” she said. “She would greet you sometimes while you would sit there and wait — like basically the chairs are facing her — so I would always start conversation.”

The victim added, “Is she kidding? Unless I’m hallucinating and she has a twin.”

Victims also accused Groff of being involved in direct payments, something she denied during her interview.

“She would put it in a long white envelope and the cash would always be in hundreds. Never in twenties, never in fives, never in tens — like it just came out the bank,” Lacerda said.

One of the anonymous victims echoed this.

“We would go pick up money from Lesley every other day. Not even for massage — just because. We had no money unless we brought a girl,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

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