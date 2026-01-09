Harrowing Video Shows Honduran Politician Rocked By Explosion ‘Centimeters’ From Her Head

Harrowing video out of Honduras showed a politician rocked by an explosion as she greeted a reporter outside the Honduran National Congress.

Opposition leader Gladis Aurora López and a companion had just walked over to a reporter who was part of a larger press conference in the capital of Tegucigalpa, when an explosive device was seen heading in her direction.

An explosive object was thrown into the Honduran National Congress, injuring lawmaker Gladis Aurora Lopez. Security footage shows it was thrown from outside the building. pic.twitter.com/ktn6bhNaGr — DW News (@dwnews) January 9, 2026

According to Reuters, The National Party said the device detonated “centimeters” from López’s head, and her injuries sent her to the hospital. López said in a statement that the “attack on her life” left her “in a lot of pain” and “deaf in one ear.”

Reuters reported that it verified video showing López seated, “with a white button-down shirt pulled away to reveal stripes of blood and apparent bruising on her back.”

Honduras Congresswoman Gladys Aurora López, 65, was attacked with an explosive device at the Honduran National Congress yesterday. At the time, left-wing protesters supporting outgoing President Xiomara Castro, were protesting nearby. López sustained injuries to her back and… pic.twitter.com/k4rZKRjC0s — Global South World (@g_s_world) January 9, 2026

The report continued that the conservative National Party blamed the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) for the attack. A representative for the Libre Party did not immediately respond to Reuters’s request for comment.

The blast happened as left-wing protesters supporting outgoing President Xiomara Castro were reportedly protesting nearby.

“The incident comes amid political mistrust after the November 30 vote, in which centrist Salvador Nasralla has appealed to the Electoral Justice Tribunal seeking recounts in multiple departments after the electoral authority declared National Party candidate Nasry Asfura the winner by less than 1% of the vote,” the report said.

According to TMZ, President Donald Trump expressed his support behind Asfura after a “weeks-long vote count that shined a spotlight on the country’s fractured electoral system.”

Trump recently pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who was sentenced to 45 years in U.S. federal detention for drug trafficking. The U.S. president was roundly criticized for “hypocrisy” after claiming to be tough on drugs, and using drugs as a reason for invading Venezuela and arresting Nicolás Maduro.